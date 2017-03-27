South Korean prosecutors seek former president's arrest

Warrant sought to arrest former president Park Geun-hye on corruption allegations.

Park Geun-hye was South Korea's first female leader. AP

Prosecutors in South Korea are seeking a warrant to arrest former president Park Geun-hye on corruption allegations.

They said they have asked a court to issue the warrant.

The announcement comes just days after prosecutors questioned Park for 14 hours over suspicions that she colluded with a jailed confidante to extort money from companies and committed other wrongdoings.

Seoul District Court is expected to bring Park in for more questioning before deciding whether to issue the warrant or not.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court has said the president abused her position. AP

If arrested Park could face charges of extortion, bribery and abuse of power.

A bribery conviction alone can carry a life sentence in prison in South Korea.

While in office, Park had presidential immunity from prosecution, though her confidante Choi Soon-sil, many of her top government officials and Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong have already been arrested or indicted over the scandal.

Prosecutors accuse Park of conspiring with Choi and one of a top presidential adviser to pressure 16 business groups, including Samsung, to donate 77.4 billion won (£55 million) to two nonprofits that Choi controlled and used for personal profit.

The companies told investigators that they could not refuse because they feared business disadvantages such as state tax investigations.

There were pro and anti-Park protests over the ruling to dismiss the former president. AP

Prosecutors also believe the money Samsung gave Choi could qualify as bribes provided to Park.

Park has denied any legal wrongdoing.

She apologised for putting trust in Choi, but said she only let her edit some of her presidential speeches and provide the president with some "public relations" help.

In December, the opposition-controlled parliament impeached Park over the allegations and suspended her presidential powers and responsibilities before the Constitutional Court ruled on March 10 to dismiss her from the top post.

Park's allegations plunged the country into political turmoil, with both Park's opponents and supporters staging massive street rallies in which three people died.