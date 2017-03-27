EU urges Russia to release protesters 'without delay'

Hundreds of people were arrested at weekend anti-government protests and rallies.

Russian protesters in downtown Moscow AP

The European Union has demanded that Russia release protesters "without delay", after tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in the biggest anti-government demonstration in years.

Around 500 people were detained, according to Russian authorities, but human rights groups said around 1,000 had been arrested.

Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny was among those detained, arrested as he walked to a rally from a subway station.

The popular 40-year-old recently announced his bid for presidency, and if found guilty, could spend up to 15 days in prison.

Appearing in court, Navalny said that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev should be summoned to court because his "corrupt activities led to people coming on to the streets of 99 Russian cities".

He posted a selfie from the courtroom, with the caption: "A time will come when we'll put them on trial too - and that time it will be fair."