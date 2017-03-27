Still lovin' it! McDonald's worker, 94, refuses to quit

Great-grandmother has explained why she won't retire from her fast food job after four decades.

Loraine Maurer has earned a dedicated following for her special breakfasts. Twitter/Evansville McDonalds

Loraine Maurer's life as a McDonald's worker began at the age of 50 and more than four decades later the great-grandmother is refusing to stop - despite the 5am shift starts.

The veteran staffer received a special McDonald's birthday as she clocked up 44 years at the fast food outlet in Evansville, Indiana.

Friends, regular customers and co-workers helped Ms Maurer cut cake at the restaurant.

The 94-year-old, who started her McDonald's career in 1973, works the tiringly early Friday and Saturday breakfast shifts.

"I get in here at 5 o'clock when they open. I have to get up at three," she told a customer, as reported by the Evansville Courier & Press.

Local manager Katie Kenworthy told the newspaper her eldest employee had earned a strong following for her breakfast speciality.

"People come from all over town to see her and make sure they get their coffee or oatmeal made the Loraine way."

Ms Maurer said her relationship with the customers was a key reason why she avoided the urge to call it a day.

She said it was their kindness that helped her deal with the death of her husband Kenneth in 1980.

The mother of four, grandmother of six and great-grandmother of seven told ABC News she would "miss it too much" if she ever retired.

"I really and truly enjoy it," Ms Maurer said. "Life is what you make it. And so I'm trying."