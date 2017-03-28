South African anti-apartheid leader Ahmed Kathrada dies
Mr Kathrada, who was 87, spent 26 years in jail alongside Nelson Mandela
South African anti-apartheid leader Ahmed Kathrada has died at the age of 87.
Mr Kathrada spent 26 years in jail alongside Nelson Mandela for acts of sabotage against the country's white minority government.
Mr Kathrada's foundation announced that he died in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning after being admitted to hospital with blood clotting in his brain earlier in March.