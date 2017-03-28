Exhausted runner helped to finish line of half marathon

Female runner almost collapsed towards end but still completed race with helping hand.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5375575016001-itv-stv-exhaustedrunnercredit.jpg" />

This is the moment an exhausted runner was helped to the finish line by three other competitors.

The woman almost collapsed towards the end of a half marathon.

But two male runners stopped to help her complete the Love Run in Philadelphia.

One of them then picks up the woman and carries her to the finish line.

The woman is eventually carried to the finish line. WTXF/MYFOXPHILLY

Joseph McGinty and Bryan Crnkovic, and an unidentified man wearing blue, helped the woman to the end of the race because "it was simply what they do", they told Fox 29.

They said slowing down to help her was not much of a sacrifice because they were not trying to beat any records.

For them, they said, it was simply another day of running.