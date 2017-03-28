Kim Jong-Nam's remains 'still in Malaysian morgue'

Half-brother of North Korean leader was killed six weeks ago in a targeted attack.

Kim Jong-Nam's body is still in Malaysia, officials have confirmed AP Photo/JoongAng Sunday

The body of Kim Jong-nam is still in a Malaysian morgue, more than a six weeks after he was killed in a targeted attack at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, it has emerged.

Jong-nam, 45, was killed on February 13 when he was smeared in the face with the deadly toxin VX nerve agent - classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, his death on Malaysian soil sparked a diplomatic dispute between the two countries with a travel ban imposed between both nation's citizens.

The forensics department where Jong-nam's body has been kept has remained under guard AP Photo/Daniel Chan

Malaysian health minister Subramaniam Sathasivam confirmed on Tuesday that Jong-nam's body was still in Kuala Lumpur pending negotiations with North Korea.

Previous local media reports had suggested Jong-nam's remains were due to either be cremated and flown to Pyongyang, or sent to Macau where his family is believed to be.

Earlier this month two women accused of smearing the deadly nerve poison that killed Kim Jong-nam on his face were charged with his murder but Malaysian police say they are still hunting a further seven North Korean suspects.

Four of the additional suspects are believed to have fled back to North Korea on the day of the attack but police say the other three - all men - are believed to be hiding in North Korea's Malaysian embassy.

Mr Subramaniam said the government will keep Jong-nam's body until a solution is found "to this problem".