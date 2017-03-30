Texas church minibus crash: 13 dead and two injured

Pick-up truck and church minibus, carrying 14 people, crashed head-on in Texas.

The vehicles crashed head-on. APTN

Thirteen people have been killed and two injured after a pick-up truck and a church minibus crashed head-on in Texas.

Photographs and video from the scene showed heavy damage to the front drivers' sides of the pick-up truck and the white bus which was carrying 14 senior members of a church congregation.

The scene of the crash on US 83. APTN

In a statement posted on the First Baptist Church of New Branufels' website, officials said the members were returning from a three-day retreat at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey, about nine miles north of the crash site.

The statement said church officials had not learned how many fatalities and injuries resulted from the crash, but they were "ministering to family members to help them deal with this tragedy".

The crash happened on a highway around 75 miles west of San Antonio.

It is not yet known if the driver of the pick-up truck was among the dead.