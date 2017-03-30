From Ronaldo to Michael Jackson: Seven suspect statues

Latest bronze tribute took a hammering on social media after it was unveiled.

A number of sporting statues haven't gone down too well. PA/AP

The latest bronze tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo took a hammering on social media after it was unveiled at Madeira Airport on Wednesday.

Here, we look at a selection of the most questionable efforts to immortalise stars in recent years.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo's statue was compared to former Sunderland striker Niall Quinn. AP

The latest statue dedicated to the Real Madrid star (he had an airport named after him at the same ceremony) took a hammering on social media on Wednesday.

Twitter users were quick to point out that the statue bore a more uncanny resemblance to former Sunderland striker Niall Quinn.

Andy Murray, 2011

Andy Murray alongside his statue in China in 2011. AP

Andy Murray looked suitably uncomfortably when pictured standing next to his statue in Shanghai, China, in 2011.

Michael Jackson, 2011-2013

The statue of Michael Jackson was removed after two years. PA

Former Fulham football club owner Mohamed Al-Fayed caused a stir among supporters when he unveiled this statue of pop icon Michael Jackson outside of Craven Cottage in 2011.

Despite the pair's friendship the statue was removed in 2013, with some fans blaming the figure for the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Alan Shearer, 2016

Alan Shearer's statue unveiled outside of St James' Park. PA

This statue of former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer standing at almost 10ft tall cost £250,000 to erect outside of St James' Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 2014

Another statue of Cristiano Ronaldo makes it into the list. AP

Unfortunately for the people of Funchal, Madeira, it also stands proud on the island, just like Wednesday's unveiling.

Neither bear much resemblance to the former Manchester United star.

David Beckham, 2012

David Beckham looking shiny in Los Angeles. AP

"Golden balls" David Beckham stood 10ft tall and very silver in Los Angeles, California, in 2012.

The 2012 metallic statue has Beckham topless, sporting immaculate hair and designer boxer shorts.

Zinedine Zidane and Marco Materazzi, 2012

Zinedine Zidane and Marco Materazzi clashed in 2006. AP

It's been 11 years since Zinedine Zidane bowed out of professional football by headbutting Italian Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup final in Berlin.

Critics argue Frenchman Zidane doesn't look aggressive enough nor Materazzi dramatic enough in this statue.