US 'sanctuary cities' resisting Trump immigration policies

ITV

President is cutting funding to cities that shelter illegal immigrants, but some are fighting back.

Philadelphia is a sanctuary city
Philadelphia is a sanctuary city ITV News

In the United States there are 39 "sanctuary cities" that shelter illegal immigrants to help them avoid deportation.

Philadelphia is one such sanctuary city, with many of its churches and the local government now challenging the new direction on immigration policy in the face of the threat to remove federal funding.

State Representative and civic leader Dwight Evans told ITV News it's about inclusion.

"We don't want to exclude people. And I always tell people 'we may have come over here on different boats but we're in the same boat now.'"

One of Philadelphia's churches has become a symbol of the city's resistance. It has granted Javier Garcia, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, asylum to escape deportation.

Javier Garcia with his family at a news conference in Philadelphia
Javier Garcia with his family at a news conference in Philadelphia ITV News

Reverend Robin M. Hynick, who is giving him sanctuary at Arch Street United Methodist Church, says it's a matter of principle.

"You know, you look at me as a human being not as a 'class' of human beings you can categorise because you've got the power," he says. "Now to do that - that's the epitome of racism. It's the epitome of injustice"

Historic Philadelphia may be home to the iconic Liberty Bell, but one person's idea of liberty is another's idea of threat. Although President Trump is only pursuing a policy put in place by his predecessor, his rhetoric is much more provocative.

Proclaim Liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof
Message on the Philadelphia Liberty Bell

It was the new Attorney General Jeff Sessions who signalled the renewed hardline policy on so-called "sanctuary cities," threatening to remove millions of dollars of funding.

"I strongly urge our nation's states and cities and counties to consider carefully the harm they are doing to their citizens by refusing to enforce our immigration laws and to rethink these polices," he told a news conference.

This comes amid renewed calls from President Trump to deport criminals who are in the US illegally. However, for some this is simply about making America safe.

Maria Espinoza supports Donald Trump's immigration policies
Maria Espinoza supports Donald Trump's immigration policies ITV News

Maria Espinoza is from the Remembrance Project, which campaigns for families of people killed by undocumented immigrants.

"Finally someone is listening to the American people and those who have been most ignored and most impacted by laws not being enforced and borders not being secured," she says.

But with liberal opposition in the 39 sanctuary cities growing, and at least two lawsuits already underway, grassroots opposition in places like Philadelphia reflects a determination to challenge a president trying to implement his campaign promises.

