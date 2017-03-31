Ex-Trump aide 'seeks immunity' to testify in Russia probe

Fired national security adviser could testify at alleged election meddling hearings.

Michael Flynn during his time as national security adviser. PA

Donald Trump's former national security adviser has reportedly asked for immunity to testify at hearings into alleged Russian election meddling.

Michael Flynn is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees about speaking to their probe into links with Russia in exchange for immunity, his lawyer said.

Mr Flynn, who was a member of the President's campaign and transition, was fired as national security adviser after just 25 days in the job after it was publicly disclosed that he misled Vice-President Mike Pence and other officials about a conversation he had with the Russian ambassador to the US.

Robert Kelner said: "General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit."

Robert Kelner, Michael Flynn's lawyer said his client had a 'story to tell'. Twitter/Robert Kelner

Mr Kelner said no "reasonable person" with legal advice would answer questions without assurances they would not be prosecuted, following calls from some members of Congress that the retired lieutenant general should face criminal charges.

The talks are preliminary and no official offers have been made.

However, Mr Kelner said neither he nor Mr Flynn would be commenting on the details of their discussions with the committees.

Mr Flynn's ties to Russia have been scrutinised by the FBI and are under investigation by the House and Senate intelligence committees.

The House and Senate intelligence committees oversee government intelligence committees.

Both committees are looking into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and any ties between the Trump associates and the Kremlin.

In September, when speaking about Hillary Clinton's aides, Mr Flynn told NBC News: "When you are given immunity that means you've probably committed a crime."

Other Trump associates have volunteered to speak with investigators, but have not publicly raised the issue of immunity.

On Thursday, the White House refused to say whether it secretly gave intelligence reports to a senior Republican legislator, fuelling concerns about political interference in the investigation into possible co-ordination between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

Fending off the growing criticism, the administration invited figures from both parties to view classified material it said relates to surveillance of the president's associates.