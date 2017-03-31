  • STV
  • MySTV

Ex-Trump aide 'seeks immunity' to testify in Russia probe

ITV

Fired national security adviser could testify at alleged election meddling hearings.

Michael Flynn during his time as national security adviser.
Michael Flynn during his time as national security adviser. PA

Donald Trump's former national security adviser has reportedly asked for immunity to testify at hearings into alleged Russian election meddling.

Michael Flynn is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees about speaking to their probe into links with Russia in exchange for immunity, his lawyer said.

Mr Flynn, who was a member of the President's campaign and transition, was fired as national security adviser after just 25 days in the job after it was publicly disclosed that he misled Vice-President Mike Pence and other officials about a conversation he had with the Russian ambassador to the US.

Robert Kelner said: "General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit."

Robert Kelner, Michael Flynn's lawyer said his client had a 'story to tell'.
Robert Kelner, Michael Flynn's lawyer said his client had a 'story to tell'. Twitter/Robert Kelner

Mr Kelner said no "reasonable person" with legal advice would answer questions without assurances they would not be prosecuted, following calls from some members of Congress that the retired lieutenant general should face criminal charges.

The talks are preliminary and no official offers have been made.

However, Mr Kelner said neither he nor Mr Flynn would be commenting on the details of their discussions with the committees.

Mr Flynn's ties to Russia have been scrutinised by the FBI and are under investigation by the House and Senate intelligence committees.

The House and Senate intelligence committees oversee government intelligence committees.

Both committees are looking into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and any ties between the Trump associates and the Kremlin.

In September, when speaking about Hillary Clinton's aides, Mr Flynn told NBC News: "When you are given immunity that means you've probably committed a crime."

Other Trump associates have volunteered to speak with investigators, but have not publicly raised the issue of immunity.

On Thursday, the White House refused to say whether it secretly gave intelligence reports to a senior Republican legislator, fuelling concerns about political interference in the investigation into possible co-ordination between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

Fending off the growing criticism, the administration invited figures from both parties to view classified material it said relates to surveillance of the president's associates.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.