British endurance cyclist killed in Australia race crash

ITV

Mike Hall has been hailed as an inspiration by the global riding community.

Mike Hall celebrated his round-the-world bike race victory with his mother Pat in 2012.
Tributes have been paid to an inspirational British endurance cyclist after he was killed during a race in Australia.

Former World Cycle Race winner Mike Hall was struck by a car at 6.30am local time as he rode on a stretch of road close to the capital Canberra.

The Yorkshireman - who had been documenting his ride on Instagram - was in second place in the Indian Pacific Wheel Race when his GPS tracker stopped moving at the spot close to the border of New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory (ACT).

The race was cancelled as organisers described his death as a "great loss to the global cycling community" and paid tribute to his "incredible legacy".

A tribute ride was being planned in Sydney for the 35-year-old rider.
The 35-year-old, originally from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, won the 2012 World Cycle Race, was twice winner of the Tour Divide and also won the TransAm Bicycle Ride in 2014.

"The Indian Pacific Wheel Race joins the joins the family, loved ones and friends of Mike Hall in mourning his death," the Wheel Race organisers said.

"Mike was killed in an incident with a vehicle this morning. Our deepest sympathies go to Mike's family and to all those who knew him. Mike will be sorely missed."

Ultra-triathlete Sean Conway led tributes on Twitter.

Hall's bike supplier, Kinesis UK, described him as a "friend and inspiration" on Instagram.

An online funding site, set up to help Hall's family, quickly filled with tributes.

"Mike Hall inspired me to ride bikes and ride them far," one donor said, adding that Hall's death was a "true loss to the endurance cycling community".

A tribute ride was being planned in Sydney on Sunday, two days after the race was due to finish at Sydney Opera House.

Mike Hall's endurance successes encouraged many others to go on lengthy rides.
The 3,400-mile (5,500km) race from Perth to Sydney had begun with around 70 cyclists on March 18 in Fremantle, Western Australia.

Originally from Yorkshire, Hall had been living in Monmouthshire, South Wales.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who sadly died near Canberra on 31 March."

