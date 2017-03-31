Owl discovered wedged between truck's cab and trailer

He became trapped after being hit by the truck in the US but is recovering well.

The owl became trapped in the truck after being hit AP/Will Sword

An owl which became trapped in between a truck's cab and its cargo hold has made a swift recovery and will soon be released into the wild.

The two men driving the truck, Will Sword and Tyler Buckley, were heading home to New Hampshire when they heard a loud bang, thinking they had hit something.

When they stopped and investigated, they found the owl - who has since been named Trucker - alive, but trapped between the cab and the cargo hold.

The two men phoned the police and were referred to Jane Kelly, who runs a rehabilitation centre for birds of prey.

The owl has recovered well from its accident AP/Jane Kelly

Kelly said that Trucker had been assessed, and did not suffer broken bones in the accident.

The owl suffered head trauma, and is having difficulty seeing out of its right eye, but Trucker has been recovering, eating, and perching on his own.

Kelly added that he should be released into the wild soon: "If he can fly, then we will start seeing if he can hunt on his own with live prey and hopefully get him out to where he came from in the next couple of weeks."