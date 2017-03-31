Badger filmed single-handedly burying cow over five days

Scientists were stunned when they watched a badger bury a cow carcass by itself.

University of Utah

Shocked scientists have discovered that the American Badger has the ability to bury carcasses of animals much larger than itself, after observing one badger single-handedly bury a cow.

Researchers at the University of Utah were studying scavenger behaviour when they realised that one of their camera traps had photographed the animal burying a carcass.

In an extraordinary video, the badger takes five days to fully bury the carcass, and the researchers believe it would have provided food for 50 days.

While the American Badger is known to cache food underground and go back to it later, the carcasses have been much smaller.

The cow weighs roughly three to four times the weight of the badger itself, and the findings suggest that there is no limit to the weight of the animal that the badger can bury.