  • STV
  • MySTV

Creator of LGBT rainbow flag Gilbert Baker dies aged 65

ITV

He began making banners for gay rights protests alongside campaigner Harvey Milk.

Gilbert Baker pictured draped in the rainbow flag he created
Gilbert Baker pictured draped in the rainbow flag he created AP

Gilbert Baker, best known for creating the rainbow flag,representing gay rights, has died at the age of 65, his long time friend has announced.

No details were immediately available on the San Francisco-based activist and artist's death or where he died.

"My dearest friend in the world is gone. Gilbert Baker gave the world the rainbow flag, he gave me forty years of love and friendship," Cleve Jones said on Twitter.

Baker, who was born in Kansas in 1951, was stationed in San Francisco in the early 1970s while serving in the US Army, at the start of the gay rights movement.

According to the biography on his official website, Baker began making banners for gay rights and anti-war protests often at the request of campaigner Harvey Milk.

Milk later became the first openly gay man elected to public office in California when he won the 1977 race for a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Harvey Milk pictured taking part in a gay freedom parade in 1978.
Harvey Milk pictured taking part in a gay freedom parade in 1978. AP

Milk had rode under the first rainbow flags made by Baker at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade in June 1978, just months before the politician was murdered by a former city supervisor,the biography said.

The original rainbow flag, combined eight stripes of different colours, each with their own symbolism:

  • Pink for sexuality
  • Red for life
  • Orange for healing
  • Yellow for sunlight
  • Green for nature
  • Blue for art
  • Indigo for harmony
  • Violet for the human spirit

Pink and indigo were later dropped resulting in the six recognisable contemporary colours.

The rainbow flag has come to signify the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender movement.
The rainbow flag has come to signify the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender movement. AP

Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, who won an Oscar for his script for the 2008 film Milk, tweeted on news of Baker's death: "Our world is far less colourful without you."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.