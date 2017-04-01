Colombia landslide kills 112 and injures hundreds

An avalanche of mud and water was caused by a river bursting its banks.

The disaster happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. Army of Colombia

At least 112 people have been killed and hundreds injured in south west Colombia after an overflowing river triggered an avalanche of mud and water, destroying homes while residents were asleep.

The disaster in the city of Mocoa happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A surgeon at the local hospital said he believes there are at least 300 people injured and doctors are running out of blood.

Images released on twitter by the Colombian army showed vast areas filled with mud and debris.

Witnesses described feeling buildings vibrate and said there was little time to seek refuge.

President Juan Manuel Santos arrived in the city on Saturday, warning the death toll could rise as the search for survivors continues.

Mocao is a city in the province of Putumayo near Colombia's border with Ecuador and has a population of 350,000.

Heavy rain caused a river to burst its banks, triggering an avalanche of mud and water. Twitter / Colombian Military Forces

More than 100 people have been killed and the president warned the death toll could rise. Twitter / Colombian Military Forces