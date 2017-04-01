Eighteen injured in bonfire explosion at French carnival

Three children were injured in a bonfire explosion at a carnival near Paris.

The explosion happened at a carnival north of Paris on Saturday. Youtube / E. G 93

Eighteen people have been injured, including three children, after a bonfire explosion at a carnival near Paris.

Onlookers were hit by chunks of burning wood and suffered from burns, officials said.

The annual town fair in Villepinte was nearing its climax - the lighting of the bonfire - when the incident happened on Saturday.

Footage of the explosion has appeared on Youtube.

A warning you may find this footage distressing to watch

Five of those injured, including one child, were taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Hundreds of people, including the local mayor, were in attendance.

The fire service said the explosion was accidental and caused by the fuel used to light the fire being mishandled.