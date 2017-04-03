  • STV
  • MySTV

Colombia landslide: Desperate search for survivors

ITV

Rescuers continuing to search for victims who were sleeping when mud landslide hit.

People walk over the debris of a collapsed building.
People walk over the debris of a collapsed building. AP

Rescuers are continuing the desperate search for hundreds of victims after after a mud landslide buried homes while residents were asleep in south-west Colombia.

Over 200 people have been killed in the disaster, hundreds more have been injured and at least 200 are still missing after heavy rain flooded the town of Mocoa in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Many of those killed after a torrent of water, mud and debris swept through the town were children.

Firefighters search for survivors after the mud slide in Mocoa, Colombia.
Firefighters search for survivors after the mud slide in Mocoa, Colombia. AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

Neighborhoods were left strewn with rocks, wooden planks, tree limbs and brown muck after heavy rain caused the three rivers that surround Mocoa to rise up and surge through the city with a population of 40,000

Search-and-rescue teams combed through the debris and helped people who had been desperately clawing at huge mounds of mud by hand.

"People went to their houses and found nothing but the floor," said Gilma Diaz, a 42-year-old woman from another town who came to search for a cousin.

President Juan Manuel Santos, who visited Mocoa for a second day on Sunday, declared the area a disaster zone and said the death toll stood at 210.

Survivors search for any remaining belongings after homes were destroyed.
Survivors search for any remaining belongings after homes were destroyed. AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

Santos said more than 40 of the dead identified so far were under 18, perhaps because youngsters were already in bed when the floodwaters struck.

The death toll could still rise because authorities say there were over 200 people injured, some in a critical condition and over 200 still missing.

The president said on Twitter that 170 of the dead had so far been identified.

Maria Cordoba, a 52-year-old resident who was trying to wash her belongings in a river, said two of her nephews, ages 6 and 11, were killed when their house was destroyed.

"The mother as well was totally beaten up" but managed to save her 18-month-old baby, she said.

A man looks inside a passenger bus damaged in the flooding.
A man looks inside a passenger bus damaged in the flooding. AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

Not far away, Abelardo Solarte, a 48-year-old resident of Mocoa, held a child's shoe as he helped clear debris.

"You have no idea how many kids there are around here," Solarte said.

Jair Echarri, who came from a nearby town to help, also struggled to comprehend the loss of so many children.

"I feel an enormous sadness because it's filled with kids' things, toys, clothes, school books," he said.

"I am a father and this breaks my heart."

Colombian National Army soldiers rescue a child from the debris.
Colombian National Army soldiers rescue a child from the debris. Colombian National Army via AP

President Santos said the avalanche of water and debris knocked out power in half of the province of Putumayo, where Mocoa is located, and destroyed the area's fresh water network, creating dangerous and unsanitary conditions.

Mocoa is vulnerable to flooding as it is surrounded by the three rivers in a natural basin created by the surrounding mountains.

The danger has grown worse in recent years because of deforestation.

But the triggering event was over 5 inches of rainfall (130 millimeters) that began late on Friday.

A 1989 hydrology report for the Agricultural Ministry warned that just such a disaster could happen unless steps were taken to reinforce the riverbanks, channel water away from the town and restore some of the forest.

It was not immediately clear why those steps had not been taken.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.