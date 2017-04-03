Facial recognition to limit toilet paper use in China

It dispenses two-feet of toilet paper every nine minutes following a face scan.

The amount of toilet paper people can use at public facilities in China's capital is being limited with the introduction of facial recognition technology.

The new system dispenses a two-foot section of paper following a face scan. The same person would have to wait nine minutes before they can get more.

Authorities in Beijing have introduced the technology as part of the country's "toilet revolution", a multi-billion pound programme to upgrade China's public bathrooms.

Public toilets in the country are notorious for their primitive conditions and authorities say people often take away large amounts of paper because they are worried the next one they visit will not have any.

"If we can provide it in every toilet, most people will not do it anymore," said Zhan Dongmei, a researcher with the China Tourism Academy.

Launched two years ago, the "revolution" aims to see at least 34,000 new public bathrooms built in Beijing and 23,000 renovated by the end of 2017. Authorities are also encouraging the installation of Western-style seated toilets rather than squatting facilities.

So far, around $3.6 billion (£2.9bn) has been spent on the programme.

Mr Dongmei said the ultimate aim is to have "a sufficient amount of toilets which are clean and odourless and free to use".

Li Xiangyang, the vice general manager at Happy Valley, the largest amusement park in Beijing, said: "People come here to have fun, but if the toilets are disgusting, how can they have a good time?

"It is the least we should do, to offer a clean and tidy environment for tourists to enjoy both the tour of the park and the experience of using our toilets."