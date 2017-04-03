  • STV
  • MySTV

Song 'to help get justice for woman killed in India'

ITV

A childhood friend of the Irish backpacker has released the single to raise funds.

Danielle McLaughlin was found dead the morning after attending a party.
Danielle McLaughlin was found dead the morning after attending a party. Facebook

A childhood friend of the Irish backpacker killed in India has released a music single to raise money to pursue justice.

Danielle McLaughlin, 28, was found dead in a secluded spot in a field in Goa on March 14, the morning after she attended a beach party celebrating the Hindu spring festival Holi.

Ms McLaughlin's naked body was covered in marks on her head and face.

Indian police named Vikas Bhagat, 24, as the main suspect in the case and said "in the course of interrogations he confessed to the crime".

Bhagat is to face rape and murder charges after a post-mortem showed Ms McLaughlin suffered brain damage and constriction of the neck, Goa Police superintendent Umesh Gaonkar confirmed.

Vikat Bhagat has reportedly confessed to the killing.
Vikat Bhagat has reportedly confessed to the killing.

A senior barrister is to be appointed in India using funds collected through a download entitled The Fire Of Hope: A Song For Danielle McLaughlin.

Musician Paul Caldwell said: "Danielle was the happiest, most caring, and loving girl I think I ever knew. She was always smiling and full of energy.

"Learning about her death inspired me to write this song, and provided me with a way of dealing with the passing of a beautiful soul."

Thousands of pounds have already been raised to help with the repatriation and funeral costs for Ms McLaughlin, originally from Buncrana in Co Donegal.

A senior barrister is to be appointed in India using funds collected from the song.
A senior barrister is to be appointed in India using funds collected from the song. Facebook/Danielle McLaughlin

A spokesman for her family said the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which organised the return of her body, paid for her transport home to Ireland but much of the money already raised had been used to help refund the trust.

Mr Caldwell, a former school friend of Ms McLaughlin, who now lives in Vancouver, wrote and performed the song.

He said she contacted him for advice about moving to Canada and her death had saddened him.

"I thought about how she was about to go on a journey, the same one that I had, moving to Canada or elsewhere.

"For her plans to be cut short so tragically, it left me with a feeling of loss."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.