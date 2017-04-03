Song 'to help get justice for woman killed in India'

A childhood friend of the Irish backpacker has released the single to raise funds.

Danielle McLaughlin was found dead the morning after attending a party. Facebook

A childhood friend of the Irish backpacker killed in India has released a music single to raise money to pursue justice.

Danielle McLaughlin, 28, was found dead in a secluded spot in a field in Goa on March 14, the morning after she attended a beach party celebrating the Hindu spring festival Holi.

Ms McLaughlin's naked body was covered in marks on her head and face.

Indian police named Vikas Bhagat, 24, as the main suspect in the case and said "in the course of interrogations he confessed to the crime".

Bhagat is to face rape and murder charges after a post-mortem showed Ms McLaughlin suffered brain damage and constriction of the neck, Goa Police superintendent Umesh Gaonkar confirmed.

Vikat Bhagat has reportedly confessed to the killing.

A senior barrister is to be appointed in India using funds collected through a download entitled The Fire Of Hope: A Song For Danielle McLaughlin.

Musician Paul Caldwell said: "Danielle was the happiest, most caring, and loving girl I think I ever knew. She was always smiling and full of energy.

"Learning about her death inspired me to write this song, and provided me with a way of dealing with the passing of a beautiful soul."

Thousands of pounds have already been raised to help with the repatriation and funeral costs for Ms McLaughlin, originally from Buncrana in Co Donegal.

A senior barrister is to be appointed in India using funds collected from the song. Facebook/Danielle McLaughlin

A spokesman for her family said the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which organised the return of her body, paid for her transport home to Ireland but much of the money already raised had been used to help refund the trust.

Mr Caldwell, a former school friend of Ms McLaughlin, who now lives in Vancouver, wrote and performed the song.

He said she contacted him for advice about moving to Canada and her death had saddened him.

"I thought about how she was about to go on a journey, the same one that I had, moving to Canada or elsewhere.

"For her plans to be cut short so tragically, it left me with a feeling of loss."