  • STV
  • MySTV

Roman Polanski's 'no-jail' bid to US courts denied

ITV

Director's attempt to secure guarantee if he freely returns to country has failed.

Roman Polanski tried to secure a deal to guarantee he would not serve any more jail time if he returned to the US
Roman Polanski tried to secure a deal to guarantee he would not serve any more jail time if he returned to the US Bernard-Briquet-Orban/ABACA/PA Images

Roman Polanski's attempt to secure himself a guarantee from US courts that he will face 'no-jail' time if he freely returns to the country has failed.

The Oscar winning director, whose films include The Pianist and Rosemary's Baby, had put forward a motion to the courts saying he was willing to return to the US if he was assured he would not serve more time behind bars over his conviction for child sex in 1977.

Judges rejected Polanski's latest bid to avoid jail after prosecutor Michele Hanisee argued the director was asking for "special treatment" and that his request was effectively asking the court to "completely abandon legal principles".

Polanski, now 83, pleaded guilty to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl in Los Angeles in 1977 but fled the US after spending just 42 days in jail and now lives in France after having spent the last 40 years on the run.

Numerous attempts by the US government to have the director extradited back to American soil have failed over the years.

A statement released by Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday confirmed that Polanski's request to be able to return without fear of being jailed had been denied.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.