Sieve to turn seawater into drinking water developed

Graphene-based membranes could be used to revolutionise water filtration across the world. University of Manchester

Scientists have developed a sieve which removes the salt from seawater.

The discovery by a UK research team could help provide clean drinking water for millions who need it.

At the moment the technique, using a graphene-based sieve, is limited to the lab - but it could one day prove invaluable.

Rahul Nair from the University of Manchester, who led the study, said: "It is a significant step forward and will open new possibilities for improving the efficiency of desalination technology."

By 2025, 1.2 billion people may not have access to drinking water. AP

The UN predicts that around 1.2 billion people, or 14% of the world's population, will experience difficulties sourcing clean water by 2025.

This new technology has the potential to revolutionise water filtration across the world.

It is hoped that graphene-oxide based systems can be built on smaller scales making it accessible to countries who do not have the funding to run large water plants.