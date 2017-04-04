At least 18 people dead after 'gas attack' in Syria

Dozens more reported to have been injured in the rebel-held town of Idlib.

The attack happened in the rebel-held town of Idlib.

At least 18 people have been killed and dozens have been injured in a suspected chemical attack in the rebel-held town of Idlib in Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said strikes were carried out either by the Syrian government or Russian jets.

The attack caused many people to choke adding medical sources described it as a "gas attack".

The Syrian government has previously denied using chemical weapons.