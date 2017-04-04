Widower offers 50,000 euro reward to catch wife's killer

Michaela McAreavey was murdered while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

John McAreavey and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day. PA

The husband of murdered honeymooner Michaela McAreavey has offered a 50,000 euro reward for information that could lead to a conviction.

John McAreavey made a direct appeal to the people of Mauritius as he returned to the island where his wife died in 2011.

The 27-year-old teacher and daughter of Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte was strangled in her room in a luxury resort hotel.

Two former hotel workers were acquitted of the crime after a high-profile trial in the summer of 2012.

Michaela and Jon McAreavey on their honeymoon. Family handout

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr McAreavey said his quest for justice would not end until those responsible were brought to justice.

"Over the past six and half years our resolve to win justice for Michaela remains undiminished," he said.

"We believe we have given the Mauritian authorities every chance to deliver on their very public promise that justice would be done.

"However, until this visit the reality falls far short of that and as the years have passed it appears that the unofficial policy has become one of 'out of sight-out of mind."

Put quite bluntly, we have felt let down time and time again, and, indeed, feel betrayed by a process that has failed us and Michaela. John McAreavey

"But we have no intention of just slipping out of mind or sight.

"Michaela deserves justice and we intend to get it. We should not have needed to make this very painful return journey."

John McAreavey, who has since remarried, was accompanied by his sister Claire and Mrs McAreavey's brother Mark as he addressed the media in the Mauritian capital of Port Louis.

He has already met police chiefs and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on the visit.

John McAreavey (right) and Mark Harte, brother of murdered honeymooner Michaela McAreavey. PA

He said he now wants to make a "heartfelt plea" to the people of Mauritius to help him try and catch Michaela's killer.

"We are now making a direct appeal to the people of Mauritius, many of whom have shown us kindness and sympathy, and who were outraged at the atrocity at the time, to come forward with any piece of information, no matter how small, but which may be relevant in bringing the day of justice closer for the killers of Michaela," he went on.

"It is our sincere hope that the substantial reward which we are offering will send out a powerful message about our determination to keep on seeking justice.

"As time marches on this could be our final chance to obtain justice for Michaela, but we can't do it alone.

"We need the help of the people of Mauritius. Please help us as our fight goes on."