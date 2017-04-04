  • STV
  • MySTV

Widower offers 50,000 euro reward to catch wife's killer

ITV

Michaela McAreavey was murdered while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

John McAreavey and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day.
John McAreavey and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day. PA

The husband of murdered honeymooner Michaela McAreavey has offered a 50,000 euro reward for information that could lead to a conviction.

John McAreavey made a direct appeal to the people of Mauritius as he returned to the island where his wife died in 2011.

The 27-year-old teacher and daughter of Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte was strangled in her room in a luxury resort hotel.

Two former hotel workers were acquitted of the crime after a high-profile trial in the summer of 2012.

Michaela and Jon McAreavey on their honeymoon.
Michaela and Jon McAreavey on their honeymoon. Family handout

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr McAreavey said his quest for justice would not end until those responsible were brought to justice.

"Over the past six and half years our resolve to win justice for Michaela remains undiminished," he said.

"We believe we have given the Mauritian authorities every chance to deliver on their very public promise that justice would be done.

"However, until this visit the reality falls far short of that and as the years have passed it appears that the unofficial policy has become one of 'out of sight-out of mind."

Put quite bluntly, we have felt let down time and time again, and, indeed, feel betrayed by a process that has failed us and Michaela.
John McAreavey

"But we have no intention of just slipping out of mind or sight.

"Michaela deserves justice and we intend to get it. We should not have needed to make this very painful return journey."

John McAreavey, who has since remarried, was accompanied by his sister Claire and Mrs McAreavey's brother Mark as he addressed the media in the Mauritian capital of Port Louis.

He has already met police chiefs and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on the visit.

John McAreavey (right) and Mark Harte, brother of murdered honeymooner Michaela McAreavey.
John McAreavey (right) and Mark Harte, brother of murdered honeymooner Michaela McAreavey. PA

He said he now wants to make a "heartfelt plea" to the people of Mauritius to help him try and catch Michaela's killer.

"We are now making a direct appeal to the people of Mauritius, many of whom have shown us kindness and sympathy, and who were outraged at the atrocity at the time, to come forward with any piece of information, no matter how small, but which may be relevant in bringing the day of justice closer for the killers of Michaela," he went on.

"It is our sincere hope that the substantial reward which we are offering will send out a powerful message about our determination to keep on seeking justice.

"As time marches on this could be our final chance to obtain justice for Michaela, but we can't do it alone.

"We need the help of the people of Mauritius. Please help us as our fight goes on."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.