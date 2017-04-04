Migrants rescued from sinking boat in English Channel

The group of six Iranians were suffering mild hypothermia when they were found.

Six migrants have been rescued from a sinking boat as they tried to cross the English Channel.

The Iranians were suffering from mild hypothermia when they were found and received first aid before being handed over to Calais border police.

The group had been travelling from Calais to Dover when French authorities received a distress call from their small fishing vessel just after midnight on Tuesday.

The UK's Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) assisted French authorities with the search operation, which was hampered by "thick fog".

The group was found at 2.45am around one mile north-east of Calais, French maritime authority Cross said.

A spokeswoman for the MCA said: "The UK Coastguard has been working with the French Coastguard overnight following a call from a small fishing vessel reporting that it had six people on board and that it was sinking.

"The vessel was en route from Calais to Dover. The UK Coastguard broadcast requests for all shipping to look for the small vessel and the Dover RNLI lifeboat was launched.

"A French patrol vessel located and rescued the six people in the early hours of this morning.

"They are being taken back to Calais harbour where they will be met by French police."