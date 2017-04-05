Australian police seize 903kg of hidden crystal meth

The find under floorboards is the largest ever haul of the drug in Australia.

The drug is commonly known as ice in Australia AP

Police have seized 903 kilograms of crystal meth in the largest ever haul of the drug in Australia.

The drug was smuggled from China inside boxes of hollow floorboards.

The seizure was valued at almost 900 million Australian dollars (around £550 million).

The drug was hidden in floorboards AP

Police say two Australian men, aged 53 and 36, had been charged with commercial drug trafficking and face a potential life prison sentence if convicted.

Police are searching for another two suspects in Melbourne.

The previous largest haul of the increasingly popular drug best known in Australia as ice was almost 880 kilograms seized in Sydney in November 2014.