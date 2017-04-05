Daughter of 9/11 policeman dies at pancake-eating contest

Student Caitlin Nelson died after choking at the event in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Caitlin Nelson collapsed at the event Caitlin Nelson / Facebook

The daughter of a policeman who died in 9/11 has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.

Caitlin Nelson, 20, died three days after she collapsed during the event in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Two nursing students tried to save the sorority girl and were joined by police and paramedics.

It is the second tragedy to hit the family as her father James Nelson was killed in the September 11 attack.

Police lieutenant Bob Kalamaras said: "It's a tragic event that started out as something fun. It was just a tragic accident."

She was taken to hospital but died three days later Caitlin Nelson / Facebook

She was taken to a hospital in Bridgeport in critical but stable condition and transferred on Friday to New York.

Several thousand people gathered on the Sacred Heart campus Sunday night to remember Nelson, a member of the Kappa Delta sorority, and share their grief.

A Mass dedicated to her was followed by an impromptu candlelight vigil.

The Sacred Heart University choir also dedicated a song to her in tribute.

Nelson's father, James Nelson, was a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police officer killed in the September 11 attacks in Manhattan.

The 40-year-old was killed while trying to rescue people trapped in the World Trade Center.

Caitlin’s dad James Nelson died in the 9/11 attacks when she was just five Caitlin Nelson / Facebook

His obituary said he was survived by two daughters, 11-year-old Anne and five-year-old Caitlin.

School officials said counselling services were being provided.

"The SHU community is mourning today," the school said in a statement Monday. "We ask that during this time you give Caitlin's family and the members of the SHU community privacy while they grieve."