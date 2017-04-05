  • STV
  • MySTV

Daughter of 9/11 policeman dies at pancake-eating contest

ITV

Student Caitlin Nelson died after choking at the event in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Caitlin Nelson collapsed at the event
Caitlin Nelson collapsed at the event Caitlin Nelson / Facebook

The daughter of a policeman who died in 9/11 has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.

Caitlin Nelson, 20, died three days after she collapsed during the event in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Two nursing students tried to save the sorority girl and were joined by police and paramedics.

It is the second tragedy to hit the family as her father James Nelson was killed in the September 11 attack.

Police lieutenant Bob Kalamaras said: "It's a tragic event that started out as something fun. It was just a tragic accident."

She was taken to hospital but died three days later
She was taken to hospital but died three days later Caitlin Nelson / Facebook

She was taken to a hospital in Bridgeport in critical but stable condition and transferred on Friday to New York.

Several thousand people gathered on the Sacred Heart campus Sunday night to remember Nelson, a member of the Kappa Delta sorority, and share their grief.

A Mass dedicated to her was followed by an impromptu candlelight vigil.

The Sacred Heart University choir also dedicated a song to her in tribute.

Nelson's father, James Nelson, was a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police officer killed in the September 11 attacks in Manhattan.

The 40-year-old was killed while trying to rescue people trapped in the World Trade Center.

Caitlin’s dad James Nelson died in the 9/11 attacks when she was just five
Caitlin’s dad James Nelson died in the 9/11 attacks when she was just five Caitlin Nelson / Facebook

His obituary said he was survived by two daughters, 11-year-old Anne and five-year-old Caitlin.

School officials said counselling services were being provided.

"The SHU community is mourning today," the school said in a statement Monday. "We ask that during this time you give Caitlin's family and the members of the SHU community privacy while they grieve."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.