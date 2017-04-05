Trump drops key adviser from National Security Council

White House confirms Steve Bannon has been removed in a personnel shake-up.

Donald Trump has dropped Steve Bannon, his chief strategist, from his role with the National Security Council (NSC).

Mr Bannon was removed as a permanent member of the NSC in a personnel shake-up, a White House spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

The former head of Breitbart News was made President Trump's chief strategist and senior counsel in November, two months ahead of the latter's inauguration.

But his elevation to the NSC was seen by some as a controversial decision.

Critics claimed it was inappropriate for a political adviser to play a role on national security matters.

Donald Trump installed Mr Bannon into the role in January. Credit: AP

Mr Bannon's role on the NSC meant that he enjoyed access to high-level meetings with national security staff.

But a new memorandum about the composition of the NSC was published in the Federal Register on Wednesday.

The memo no longer listed the chief strategist as a member of the principals committee.

Additionally, the new memo also restored the director of national intelligence and the Joint Chiefs chairman to the principals committee.