  • STV
  • MySTV

Trump criticises Russia as he condemns Syria attack

ITV

US president hit out at Moscow response to attack he called 'affront to humanity'.

US President Donald Trump addressed the attack in Syria during a news conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II.
US President Donald Trump addressed the attack in Syria during a news conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II. AP

US President Donald Trump has criticised Russia as he condemned President Assad's government for an alleged chemical weapons attack that has killed dozens of Syrian civilians.

The US president described Tuesday's attack as an "affront to humanity" that had crossed "many, many lines".

At least 86 people died in the globally condemned attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun, including 30 children and 20 women, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Rescue workers said many children were among the dead or injured.
Rescue workers said many children were among the dead or injured. Edlib Media Center

Mr Trump told the New York Times the attack was a "very sad for Russia because they're aligned" though he said he was holding the Assad regime solely responsible for a contamination it continues to deny committing.

His criticism of Russia's ally puts the US president directly at odds with Moscow's claim that Syrian rebels were to blame for the attack.

Asked about Russia's role, he said: "Well, I think it's very disappointing. Now this was done by - the information is, this was done by Syria purely. But anybody aligned with Syria - this is very disappointing."

Mr Trump's comments came as the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Vice President Mike Pence both issued warnings to Russia and the Syrian government.

Moscow has vowed to continue its support of the Assad regime.
Moscow has vowed to continue its support of the Assad regime. AP

Mr Tillerson said Russia needed to "think carefully about their continued support for the Assad regime" while Mr Pence said "all options are on the table" when asked on Fox News about potential moves to oust Mr Assad from power.

Mr Pence also said the time had come for Moscow to "keep the word that they made to see to the elimination of chemical weapons so that they no longer threaten the people in that country".

Mr Trump refused to confirm what response - if any - his administration would take, telling the New York Times: "I never talk about what I do militarily."

But in a separate interview, the US president hinted at action as he told reporters: "My attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much."

US Ambassador Nikki Haley held up photos of victims of the attack at the UN Security Council meeting.
US Ambassador Nikki Haley held up photos of victims of the attack at the UN Security Council meeting. AP

Mr Trump's comments came just a few days after Washington said it was no longer focused on making Assad leave power.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley warned on Wednesday the Trump administration was ready to take action if the UN Security Council fails to act in response to the chemical attacks.

She held up photos of victims of the attack as she accused Russia of blocking action and closing its eyes to the "barbarity" of three previous chemical attacks that investigators blamed on the Syrian government.

Tuesday's attack occurred in the rebel-held town of Idlib.
Tuesday's attack occurred in the rebel-held town of Idlib. ITV News

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson meanwhile said all the evidence points to the Assad regime being responsible for Tuesday's attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "appalled" by the apparent chemical attack and called for an urgent investigation.

The UN held emergency talks on Wednesday to discuss the fatal contamination, which was condemned as "barbaric" by world leaders.

Moscow has vowed to continue its support of the Assad regime.

A Kremlin spokesman said Russia will argue the contamination of the northwestern province of Idlib was caused by exposure to chemicals from a rebel arsenal hit by a Syrian air strike.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.