CCTV 'shows man trying to abduct baby in Philadelphia'

Suspect can be seen holding the child's head as he peers into their pram.

The man is seen on CCTV walking up to the pram while the baby's mother stands next to it
Police have released CCTV footage which appears to show a man brazenly attempting to abduct a baby in front of its parents.

Police are appealing for help in finding the parents after the incident was caught on camera in a shop on Locust Street in Philadelphia on April 2.

The video appears to show the man walking up to the pram and reaching down into the pram to hold the baby's head while he peers at it.

The baby's mother turns round and sees the man and instantly pushes him away from the pram.

The father then scuffles with the suspect and pushes him out of the shop.

Police said the suspect was still in the area when officers arrived and they are aware of his identity.

The man holds the baby's head while he peers into the pram
Philadelphia Police are appealing to the public to help identify the parents of the baby or anyone who has information on the incident.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit said is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the parents of the victim depicted in this video. Although their faces are blurred, the police department is hoping to hear from them or someone with knowledge of this incident.
