Dog saves wedding party from suicide bomber in Nigeria

A dog is being praised for saving a wedding party from a suicide bomber in Nigeria.

The teenage bomber was on the edge of the gathering, near the northeastern city of Maiduguri, when the dog pounced on her.

The animal grappled with the bomber until the explosives detonated, killing the dog and the teenager.

A police spokesman said the dog had intervened to save the wedding party during the incident on Sunday, while a villager said the guests were grateful that the dog sacrificed itself to save them.

There have been numerous suicide bombings near Maiduguri recently. AP

Boko Haram extremists have been driven out of most towns and villages in northeastern Nigeria, but the extremists have resorted to attacking soft targets with suicide bombers.

On Sunday, police confirmed three suicide bombers had blown themselves up trying to get into Maiduguri.

Dozens of people have died recently in such attacks blamed on Boko Haram, but many other bombers have been stopped by soldiers and civilian self-defense militia.

Around 20,000 people have died in Nigeria's seven-year uprising.