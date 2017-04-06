New principal resigns after school newspaper article

Kansas high school pupils questioned Amy Robertson's credentials for the role.

Students at Pittsburgh High School looked into their new principal's background. Google Maps

A newly appointed high school principal resigned four days after student journalists published an article that questioned her qualifications for the role.

Amy Robertson's appointment as Pittsburg High School's new head was announced in March and a statement said she had "diverse and extensive experience".

Shortly after a group of students at school newspaper the Booster Redux, decided to write a profile on Robertson.

But over the course of multiple interviews over several days, Robertson provided details of her educational background which raised serious questions.

Trina Paul, the school newspaper's editor told the Wichita Eagle: "She was going to be the head of our school, and we wanted to be assured that she was qualified and had proper credentials."

"We stumbled on some things that most might not consider legitimate credentials," she added.

These questions chiefly concerned the institution where Robertson said she received her masters and doctoral degrees, Corllins University.

Corllins University claims to have provided over 30 years of academic excellence. Corluni.org

It is an unaccredited online university which offers no physical address on its website.

Google searches also bring up links to multiple websites casting doubt on about the degrees Corllins offers with some warning about the prospect of alleged scams.

As the students continued to press the issue of her credentials, Robertson is said to have become increasingly evasive.

Robertson said she had earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Tulsa, but when the students checked they found it does not award that particular degree.

Having consulted with a teacher adviser, followed by a meeting with the school superintendent to discuss their concerns, a front-page story was published.

It was headlined "District Hires New Principal" with the subheading, "Background called into question after discrepancies arise."

The front page article of the student newspaper questions the new principal's background. The Booster Redux

A few days later, Robertson resigned from the $93,000 (£74,000) a-year job.

"In light of the issues that arose, Dr. Robertson felt it was in the best interest of the district to resign her position", a statement from Pittsburg Community Schools said.

"The Board has agreed to accept her resignation."

The students have received widespread praise for their persistence in covering the story.

When contacted by the Kansas City Star, in a statement, Robertson said: "The current status of Corllins University is not relevant because when I received my MA in 1994 and my PhD in 2010, there was no issue."

"All three of my degrees have been authenticated by the US government," she added.

"I have no comment in response to the questions posed by PHS students regarding my credentials because their concerns are not based on facts," she insisted.