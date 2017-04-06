  • STV
  • MySTV

New principal resigns after school newspaper article

ITV

Kansas high school pupils questioned Amy Robertson's credentials for the role.

Students at Pittsburgh High School looked into their new principal's background.
Students at Pittsburgh High School looked into their new principal's background. Google Maps

A newly appointed high school principal resigned four days after student journalists published an article that questioned her qualifications for the role.

Amy Robertson's appointment as Pittsburg High School's new head was announced in March and a statement said she had "diverse and extensive experience".

Shortly after a group of students at school newspaper the Booster Redux, decided to write a profile on Robertson.

But over the course of multiple interviews over several days, Robertson provided details of her educational background which raised serious questions.

Trina Paul, the school newspaper's editor told the Wichita Eagle: "She was going to be the head of our school, and we wanted to be assured that she was qualified and had proper credentials."

"We stumbled on some things that most might not consider legitimate credentials," she added.

These questions chiefly concerned the institution where Robertson said she received her masters and doctoral degrees, Corllins University.

Corllins University claims to have provided over 30 years of academic excellence.
Corllins University claims to have provided over 30 years of academic excellence. Corluni.org

It is an unaccredited online university which offers no physical address on its website.

Google searches also bring up links to multiple websites casting doubt on about the degrees Corllins offers with some warning about the prospect of alleged scams.

As the students continued to press the issue of her credentials, Robertson is said to have become increasingly evasive.

Robertson said she had earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Tulsa, but when the students checked they found it does not award that particular degree.

Having consulted with a teacher adviser, followed by a meeting with the school superintendent to discuss their concerns, a front-page story was published.

It was headlined "District Hires New Principal" with the subheading, "Background called into question after discrepancies arise."

The front page article of the student newspaper questions the new principal's background.
The front page article of the student newspaper questions the new principal's background. The Booster Redux

A few days later, Robertson resigned from the $93,000 (£74,000) a-year job.

"In light of the issues that arose, Dr. Robertson felt it was in the best interest of the district to resign her position", a statement from Pittsburg Community Schools said.

"The Board has agreed to accept her resignation."

The students have received widespread praise for their persistence in covering the story.

When contacted by the Kansas City Star, in a statement, Robertson said: "The current status of Corllins University is not relevant because when I received my MA in 1994 and my PhD in 2010, there was no issue."

"All three of my degrees have been authenticated by the US government," she added.

"I have no comment in response to the questions posed by PHS students regarding my credentials because their concerns are not based on facts," she insisted.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.