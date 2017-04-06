  • STV
Trump defends TV host over sexual harassment claims

ITV

Five women have reportedly received payouts from either Bill O'Reilly or Fox News.

Bill O'Reilly has reportedly paid out to several women making claims.
Donald Trump has defended Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly amid sexual harassment claims against the TV star.

His show, the O'Reilly Factor, is the number one programme on American cable news but the 67-year-old's future is in doubt after recent revelations.

The New York Times reported that five women have received payouts from either O'Reilly or Fox News totalling $13 million (£10.5m).

O'Reilly has denied the claims have any merit and Fox News' parent company, 21st Century Fox, said it "takes matters of workplace behaviour very seriously".

But a series of sponsors have now pulled their advertising from the O'Reilly Factor, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz and pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline.

The US president is a longtime friend of the TV host, appearing regularly on his show and attending baseball games with him.

The US president is a longtime friend of the TV host.
In an interview with the New York Times on Wednesday, the president described O'Reilly as "a good person".

Mr Trump said: "Personally, I think he shouldn't have settled.

"Because you should have taken it all the way; I don't think Bill did anything wrong.

"I think he's a person I know well. He is a good person."

Mr Trump himself has been the subject of claims of inappropriate behaviour, with several women coming forward during the presidential election campaign to claim he sexually assaulted them - claims the billionaire repeatedly denied.

And he was forced to apologise when a tape of him making lewd comments about women was leaked.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents one of the women who has gone public with her sexual harassment claims against O'Reilly, called Mr Trump's comments "disgusting."

"He's an overt misogynist, he has been his entire life, and how dare he defend Bill O'Reilly," she said.

