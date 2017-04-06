US considers military action in Syria after 'gas attack'

US secretary of state says president Assad should have 'no role' to continue governing.

A soldier walks through bombed-out street in Syria. AP

The White House is considering launching military actions in Syria in response to an alleged nerve gas attack on by president Bashar Assad on his own people.

The Syrian leader should have "no role" to continue governing after the attack that killed at least 86, said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a press conference on Thursday.

He said that talks involving US leader Donald Trump and other allies were already "under way" over options for an international coalition to remove Mr Assad.

Mr Trump himself said that said what happened in Syria is "a disgrace to humanity" in comments to reporters aboard his Air Force One plane.

Asked if Assad should go, Mr Trump said: "He's there, and I guess he's running things so something should happen."

The president would not discuss what, if anything, the US might do in response to the deadly chemical attack. He said the attack "shouldn't have happened, and it shouldn't be allowed to happen".

Talks between the Pentagon and the White House are already taking place over military options in Syria, an official speaking anonymously told the AP newswire.

Mr Trump, who has criticised his predecessor Barack Obama for failing to enforce a 'red line' over chemical attacks in Syria, said he had not yet briefed lawmakers on military options.

However Mr Tillerson made clear that the US considered that Assad's forces were guilty of using banned weapons and no longer believed his position to be viable.

When asked if he and Mr Trump would organise an international international coalition to remove Mr Assad, he replied: "Those steps are under way."