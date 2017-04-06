Cat found tied up, doused in gasoline and dumped in bin

The feline only avoided being crushed because it was discovered by dustmen who heard a noise.

Miracle Maisy was found tied up and doused in gasoline. AP

A cat is recovering after it was tied up, doused in gasoline and dumped in a rubbish bag.

The feline managed to escape with its life after dustmen noticed a noise coming from inside a bag they had chucked into their rubbish truck.

The Humane Society said the animal was almost crushed to death by other waste bags on Tuesday in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Officials said they were amazed the cat, which is underweight and recovering from skin problems, managed to survive an estimated six hours in the bag breathing in gasoline fumes.

An £800 reward has been put up for any information on how the cat, renamed Miracle Maisy, ended up in the bag.