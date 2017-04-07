US launches missile strikes in Syria after chemical attack

Missiles targeting an airfield near Homs, NBC News is reporting.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter seen on the Mediterranean Sea

The US has fired dozens of cruise missiles at an airfield in Syria in retaliation for Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack, US officials have confirmed.

Around 60 tomahawk missiles were launched from US Navy destroyers, targeting an airfield near Homs, in the most dramatic military order of Donald Trump's presidency so far.

Mr Trump is due to address the US nation shortly, CNN has reported.

ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore tweeted:

The airfield strikes targeted an airstrip, an aircraft and fuel stations after being fired from Navy destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean.

A US official told the Associated Press several targets had been struck at the base.