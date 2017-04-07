  • STV
Trump and Xi Jinping 'made tremendous progress' at summit

ITV

Two leaders were meeting to discuss the China-US relationship and other issues like North Korea.

President Trump and President Jinping discussed North Korea and other issues. AP

President Trump said on Friday that he had made "tremendous progress" in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and that they both expected to overcome "many problems".

The comments come as the two leaders wrapped up a Florida summit, and signal a U-turn from his anti-China rhetoric on the campaign trail last year.

He said that his intention for the summit was to raise concerns about China's trade practices, and to urge Xi to do more to control North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

During the campaign, he pledged to stop what he described as the theft of American jobs to China, and last week tweeted ahead of their meeting that it would be "difficult" as the US should "no longer have trade deficits" with the country.

"We have made tremendous progress in our relationship with China," Trump told reporters.

"We will be making additional progress. The relationship developed by President Xi and myself I think is outstanding."

"And I believe lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away," he added.

Trump did not explain what differences had been narrowed between the two countries.

Xi also spoke in positive but vague terms, saying: "We have engaged in deeper understanding, and have built a trust - a preliminary working relationship and friendship.

"I believe we will keep developing in a stable way to form friendly relations ... For the peace and stability of the world, we will also fulfill our historical responsibility."

