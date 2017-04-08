North Korea says US missile strikes were 'unforgivable'

The secretive state has reacted to the cruise missile attacks on a Syrian air base.

The US launches a missile against a Syrian airbase. PA

US missile strikes on a Syrian airbase were "an unforgivable act of aggression," North Korea has said, adding that this showed its decision to develop nuclear weapons was "the right choice a million times over".

On Friday US warships in the Mediterranean Sea launched dozens of missiles at a Syrian airbase which the pentagon said was involved in a chemical attack earlier in the week.

At least 86 people were killed - including 30 children - in a suspected chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in north-western Syria on Tuesday morning.

Children are treated after the suspected gas attack. AP

Hundreds of others suffered symptoms consistent with reaction to Sarin gas, a nerve agent which has no decipherable smell or taste and causes excruciating pain, was used in the attack.

"The US missile attack against Syria is a clear and unforgivable act of aggression against a sovereign state and we strongly condemn this," North Korea's foreign ministry was quoted as saying.

"The reality of today proves our decision to strengthen our military power to stand against force with force was the right choice a million times over."

North Korea considers Syria an ally, and the leaders of the two countries - Kim Jong-Un and Bashar al-Assad - have exchanged messages of warm wishes and pledges of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in the past.

North Korea dictator Kim Jong-Un considers Syrian President Bashar al-Assad an ally. PA

Al-Assad thanked Kim for recognising the Syrian struggle to "meet such challenges as sinister actions of the world's terrorists and encouraged Syria to successfully weather the crisis without fail," North Korean media said.

Following the airstrikes on Friday, the US has warned the Assad regime it is prepared to take further action in Syria if necessary.

The Syrian regime denounced the strike as "reckless, irresponsible behaviour", while it was also condemned by Russia, an ally of Damascus.

Amid the row, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has pulled out of a visit to Moscow saying "we deplore Russia's continued defence of the Assad regime".