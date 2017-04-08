  • STV
  • MySTV

North Korea says US missile strikes were 'unforgivable'

ITV

The secretive state has reacted to the cruise missile attacks on a Syrian air base.

The US launches a missile against a Syrian airbase.
The US launches a missile against a Syrian airbase. PA

US missile strikes on a Syrian airbase were "an unforgivable act of aggression," North Korea has said, adding that this showed its decision to develop nuclear weapons was "the right choice a million times over".

On Friday US warships in the Mediterranean Sea launched dozens of missiles at a Syrian airbase which the pentagon said was involved in a chemical attack earlier in the week.

At least 86 people were killed - including 30 children - in a suspected chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in north-western Syria on Tuesday morning.

Children are treated after the suspected gas attack.
Children are treated after the suspected gas attack. AP

Hundreds of others suffered symptoms consistent with reaction to Sarin gas, a nerve agent which has no decipherable smell or taste and causes excruciating pain, was used in the attack.

"The US missile attack against Syria is a clear and unforgivable act of aggression against a sovereign state and we strongly condemn this," North Korea's foreign ministry was quoted as saying.

"The reality of today proves our decision to strengthen our military power to stand against force with force was the right choice a million times over."

North Korea considers Syria an ally, and the leaders of the two countries - Kim Jong-Un and Bashar al-Assad - have exchanged messages of warm wishes and pledges of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in the past.

North Korea dictator Kim Jong-Un considers Syrian President Bashar al-Assad an ally.
North Korea dictator Kim Jong-Un considers Syrian President Bashar al-Assad an ally. PA

Al-Assad thanked Kim for recognising the Syrian struggle to "meet such challenges as sinister actions of the world's terrorists and encouraged Syria to successfully weather the crisis without fail," North Korean media said.

Following the airstrikes on Friday, the US has warned the Assad regime it is prepared to take further action in Syria if necessary.

The Syrian regime denounced the strike as "reckless, irresponsible behaviour", while it was also condemned by Russia, an ally of Damascus.

Amid the row, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has pulled out of a visit to Moscow saying "we deplore Russia's continued defence of the Assad regime".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.