ETA hands over list of weapons cache in disarmament move

French authorities investigate a hideout used by ETA in Saint Pee sur Nivelle, southwestern France. AP

The Basque separatist group ETA has given French authorities a list of eight caches of weapons, ammunition and explosives in a step towards disarmament.

It is thought around 120 firearms and three tons of explosives were surrendered.

Inactive for more than five years, ETA said it would hand over its arms, a historic step following a 43-year violent campaign that claimed 829 lives, mostly in Spain.

French interior minister Matthias Fekl said a police operation was under way on Saturday to find and search the arms caches.

"It's a great step, an unquestionably important day," he said.

ETA's announcement was followed by a mass demonstration of peace. AP

Meanwhile the Spanish Government called on the rebels to "ask forgiveness from its victims and disappear".

Spain's Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said: "The government will not alter its position: Terrorists cannot hope to receive any special treatment from the government nor immunity for their crimes."

The caches are in south-west France, a region historically used as a support base by ETA.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the streets of the French city of Bayonne to celebrate the peace.

The president of the Basque Country's regional government in Spain called the disarmament an "important step with historical value".

"It certifies that there should have never been any ETA victim," Inigo Urkullu said.

"All the victims are part of this success."

The pro-independence leader of Sortu, a Basque separatist party linked to ETA, said "the armed struggle is over, but the fight for the same ends goes on".

"As of tomorrow, we need to keep working on the issues of the prisoners, the victims and the demilitarisation of the country," Arnaldo Otegi said.

A handful of ETA members are still on the run.

Hundreds of killings remain unsolved and the arms caches could help lead authorities to perpetrators.