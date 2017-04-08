One arrested after 'bomb-like device' found in Oslo

One individual held following the incident in the Norwegian city on Saturday.

A suspect has been held after a "bomb-like device" was found in the city centre of Norway's capital Oslo, police have announced.

Norwegian authorities confirmed the individual was in custody after the discovery of a device they believe threatened small-scale damage.

"It seems like this device only has potential for causing limited damage," the department tweeted.

Police added: "We're now awaiting further necessary investigations."

A large area has reportedly been cordoned off where it was found on Saturday.

The discovery comes a day after the suspected terror attack in the capital of Scandinavian neighbours Sweden.

The lorry crash in Stockholm killed four people and wounded 15.