US deploys warships to Korean peninsular over nuclear fear

Concerns grow over North Korea's nuclear programme and ballistic missile tests.

A US Navy F-18 fighter jet pictured landing on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in the Philippines last month. AP

The United States has deployed warships to the Korean peninsular as concerns grow over North Korea's nuclear programme and recent ballistic missile tests.

The US Navy strike group includes the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, with support from several missile destroyers and missile cruisers.

It comes just days after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of South Korea, according to officials in Seoul.

The White House said President Donald Trump and South Korea's Acting President Hwang Kyo-Ahn spoke by phone on Saturday and agreed to stay in close contact about North Korea.

Concerns are growing over the threat posed by North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un. PA

Last month, North Korea said it has nothing to fear from any US move to extend sanctions, and will "accelerate" its nuclear programmes.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Mr Trump said the United States will act alone to eliminate the nuclear threat from North Korea unless China puts more pressure on the regime.

Meanwhile, North Korea has accused the US of an "unforgivable act of aggression" following its decision to strike a Syrian airbase in response to Tuesday's chemical attack which left more than 80 people dead.