Bomb blast at church in Egypt 'kills at least 21 people'

Many more have been injured after a bomb exploded at a church in northern Egypt, officials say.

The blast happened at a church in Tanta on Sunday morning. ITV News

At least 21 people have been killed and many more have been injured in a bombing at a church in northern Egypt, officials say.

The church was packed with worshippers when the blast happened in the Egyptian Nile delta city of Tanta on Sunday morning.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility and the cause is not yet known.

Footage broadcast on CBC TV from inside the church showed a large number of people gathering around what appeared to be lifeless bodies covered with papers.

More to follow.