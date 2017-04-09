British man is among dead in Stockholm lorry attack

They are among four people killed in Friday's lorry attack in Stockholm, police have said.

Tributes: Lorry ploughed into pedestrians on Friday. AP

A British man was among the four people who were killed in Friday's lorry attack in Sweden, investigators have said.

Two Swedes and one Belgian national also died, police said.

Fifteen others were injured when a hijacked lorry ploughed into pedestrians in central Stockholm on Friday.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: "We now know that a British man was killed during the attack in Stockholm.

"We are supporting his family in Sweden and in the UK. Our thoughts are with them and all those affected at this terrible time. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with Sweden as they deal with this tragedy."A 37-year-old man from Uzbekistan suspected of carrying out the atrocity was arrested in the city on Friday.

Lorry: Four died in the attack. AP

At a news conference on Sunday, Swedish police revealed the suspected attacker was an asylum seeker who had his application rejected. They added that he was sympathetic to extremist groups and had been sought by authorities for deportation.

Detectives also said that five more people are being held in connection with Friday's attack and a total of 500 have been questioned.