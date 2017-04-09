Swedish store condemned for discounting 'damaged goods'

Ahlens store in the lorry attack apologised 'for a bad decision' in promoting the offer.

Flowers have been left outside the Ahlens department store in Stockholm. AP

The Swedish department store that was rammed by a stolen lorry, leaving four people dead and 15 others injured, has been criticised for announcing it will sell damaged goods at a "reduced price".

The Ahlens department store in Stockholm apologised "for a bad decision" in promoting the offer, and for announcing they will reopen just two days after the attack to sell the goods.

Ahlens said their motivation "was born out of the idea of standing up for transparency and not allowing evil forces take control of our lives."

The lorry burst into flames after the attack. PA

A street is cordoned off near the department store Ahlens following Friday's attack. AP

The lorry smashed into the store's entrance on Drottninggatan street on Friday afternoon, with a fire breaking out a short time later.

The fire was quickly extinguished.