  • STV
  • MySTV

Trump’s grandchildren sing to Chinese president in Mandarin

ITV

Ivanka Trump is heard in the video saying: 'We wanted to make you feel at home.'

Donald Trump's grandchildren sung a Chinese folk song to welcome President Xi Jinping and First Lady Madame Peng Liyuan.
Donald Trump's grandchildren sung a Chinese folk song to welcome President Xi Jinping and First Lady Madame Peng Liyuan. PA

Arabella and Jospesh Kushner sung in Mandarin to entertain Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Madame Peng Liyuan during their state visit to the United States.

The video, uploaded by their mother and Trump's youngest daughter, Ivanka, has been re-tweeted and 'liked' thousands of times.

She said: "Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honour of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the US!"

In the video Ivanka Trump and husband, Jared Kushner usher their children into the room to perform to the Chinese presidency.

Ivanka is heard saying: "We wanted to make you feel at home."

Donald Trump hosted his Chinese counterpart at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Donald Trump hosted his Chinese counterpart at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. PA

Five-year-old Arabella begins singing a folk song whilst Chinese President Xi and his wife listen on with smiling faces.

Mr Trump can be seen in close proximity looking similarly impressed, as is Ivanka who stands beside Arabella seemingly overtaken with pride.

Stage fright seemed to have got the better of younger brother Joseph, however - the three-year-old can be seen snuggling into his father's legs rather than performing.

Arabella Kushner, who has been learning Mandarin from a young age, previously went viral nine weeks ago when a video of her singing to welcome in the Chinese New Year was posted by her mother on Instagram.

The video has received over one million views on Instagram.

Thursday was the first meeting between President Trump and President Xi

The informal, non-binding two-day summit was held in the rather unorthodox location of Trump's luxurious oceanfront resort, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida.

Throughout his campaign Trump had tirelessly slammed China.

Speaking at Fort Wayne, Indiana in May 2016, candidate Trump said the US is: "like the piggy bank that's been robbed...we can't continue to allow China to rape our country and that's what they're doing.

"It's the greatest theft in the history of the world."

Despite his fighting talk on the campaign trail, between the dinner, lunch and entertainment - courtesy of Arabella and Joseph - the White House said the meeting was a success.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with his US counterpart Donald Trump.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with his US counterpart Donald Trump. PA

"The two leaders had positive and productive meetings.

"President Trump and President Xi agreed to work in concert to expand areas of cooperation while managing differences based on mutual respect.

"The two presidents reviewed the state of the bilateral relationship and noted the importance of working together to generate positive outcomes that would benefit the citizens of both countries.

"This visit was a great opportunity for both presidents and their wives to get to know one another, enjoy meals together, and work on important issues.

"Each side also brought a senior delegation that was also able to build relationships for the work ahead."

President Donald Trump walks with his grandchildren Arabella and Joseph.
President Donald Trump walks with his grandchildren Arabella and Joseph. AP

Getting to know each other and enjoying leisurely timet ogether - not forgetting the grandchildren - were clearly high on Trump's agenda.

And with President Xi's state visit invitation welcomed by Trump, it will be interesting to see if Arabella and Joseph make another guest appearance to steal the show in China.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.