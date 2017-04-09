Trump’s grandchildren sing to Chinese president in Mandarin

Ivanka Trump is heard in the video saying: 'We wanted to make you feel at home.'

Donald Trump's grandchildren sung a Chinese folk song to welcome President Xi Jinping and First Lady Madame Peng Liyuan. PA

By ITV News Washington Producer Dominique Heckels

Arabella and Jospesh Kushner sung in Mandarin to entertain Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Madame Peng Liyuan during their state visit to the United States.

The video, uploaded by their mother and Trump's youngest daughter, Ivanka, has been re-tweeted and 'liked' thousands of times.

She said: "Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honour of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the US!"

In the video Ivanka Trump and husband, Jared Kushner usher their children into the room to perform to the Chinese presidency.

Ivanka is heard saying: "We wanted to make you feel at home."

Donald Trump hosted his Chinese counterpart at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. PA

Five-year-old Arabella begins singing a folk song whilst Chinese President Xi and his wife listen on with smiling faces.

Mr Trump can be seen in close proximity looking similarly impressed, as is Ivanka who stands beside Arabella seemingly overtaken with pride.

Stage fright seemed to have got the better of younger brother Joseph, however - the three-year-old can be seen snuggling into his father's legs rather than performing.

Arabella Kushner, who has been learning Mandarin from a young age, previously went viral nine weeks ago when a video of her singing to welcome in the Chinese New Year was posted by her mother on Instagram.

The video has received over one million views on Instagram.

Thursday was the first meeting between President Trump and President Xi

The informal, non-binding two-day summit was held in the rather unorthodox location of Trump's luxurious oceanfront resort, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida.

Throughout his campaign Trump had tirelessly slammed China.

Speaking at Fort Wayne, Indiana in May 2016, candidate Trump said the US is: "like the piggy bank that's been robbed...we can't continue to allow China to rape our country and that's what they're doing.

"It's the greatest theft in the history of the world."

Despite his fighting talk on the campaign trail, between the dinner, lunch and entertainment - courtesy of Arabella and Joseph - the White House said the meeting was a success.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with his US counterpart Donald Trump. PA

"The two leaders had positive and productive meetings.

"President Trump and President Xi agreed to work in concert to expand areas of cooperation while managing differences based on mutual respect.

"The two presidents reviewed the state of the bilateral relationship and noted the importance of working together to generate positive outcomes that would benefit the citizens of both countries.

"This visit was a great opportunity for both presidents and their wives to get to know one another, enjoy meals together, and work on important issues.

"Each side also brought a senior delegation that was also able to build relationships for the work ahead."

President Donald Trump walks with his grandchildren Arabella and Joseph. AP

Getting to know each other and enjoying leisurely timet ogether - not forgetting the grandchildren - were clearly high on Trump's agenda.

And with President Xi's state visit invitation welcomed by Trump, it will be interesting to see if Arabella and Joseph make another guest appearance to steal the show in China.