Two dead including teacher in US primary school shooting

Two pupils also taken to hospital after apparent 'murder suicide' in California.

The shooting took place at a primary school in California. APTN

Two adults have been killed - including a teacher - and two pupils have been injured in a shooting at a California primary school.

The incident broke out in a classroom at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino on Monday.

Local police say they believe the suspect is dead and there is no further threat to the public.

Authorities said the shooting appeared to be a 'murder-suicide'. APTN

San Bernardino County Fire Department said over its Twitter account that the shooting appeared to be a "murder-suicide".

"We believe this to be a murder-suicide. Happened in a classroom. Two students have been transported to the hospital," the fire department wrote on its Twitter page.

After the shooting, pupils gathered on a field near a line of school buses and other vehicles, including fire trucks.