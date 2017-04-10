  • STV
  • MySTV

South Korea gears up military in response to aggression

ITV

Military in preparations for gearing up to respond to an attack from North Korea.

  • Video report by Senior International Correspondent John Irvine

ITV News has witnessed first-hand the intensifying preparations of South Korea's military as it gears up to respond to an attack from North Korea.

In the otherwise secretive state, South Korea's neighbour has made little attempt to keep its nuclear and ballistic missile ambitions under wraps; only last week, officials in Seoul claimed a ballistic missile had been fired into the waters off the east coast of South Korea.

Less than 50 miles south of the border between the two nations, jets are circulating the skies as pilots hone their combat skills just in case.

A shaky peace has existed between the neighbouring countries for 64 years, but over the last week the tempo of sorties has quickened in tandem with simmering tensions.

Warplanes based at Osan airbase in South Korea have been preparing to respond to North Korean aggression.
Warplanes based at Osan airbase in South Korea have been preparing to respond to North Korean aggression. ITV News/Sean Swan

Last Wednesday's alleged ballistic missile test came just days after US President Donald Trump said the US was ready to tackle North Korea alone in order to eliminate any nuclear threat the country posed.

On Sunday it emerged that the US had deployed warships to the Korean peninsular as concerns grow over what North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will do next.

South Korea, too, is poised.

Washington has sent the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group to the Korean peninsular.
Washington has sent the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group to the Korean peninsular. AP

The slogan at Osan airbase is 'ready to fight tonight' and it is here that pilots are honing their combat skills just in case.

The South Korea capital Seoul is home to 10 million people who are well within range of the North Korean artillery batteries, which planners believe would open fire on the city in response to a preemptive strike.

One man who used to work for Kim Jong-un's regime before defecting told ITV News nothing will persuade him to abandon his nuclear ambitions.

Kim Jong-un has ramped up North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile development programme.
Kim Jong-un has ramped up North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile development programme.

"History has proved that the North Korean state will never give up its nuclear capability and their final goal is the unification of Korea on their own terms," he said.

Americans will be hoping last week's attack on a Syrian airbase in response to the chemical attack on civilians will give Kim Jong-un pause for thought.

Whether it will or not is another matter altogether.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.