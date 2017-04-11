May and Merkel back US strikes in calls with Trump

Donald Trump spoke with Theresa May and Angela Merkel on Monday to discuss Syria.

Donald Trump spoke with the UK and German leaders. AP

By Dominique Heckels, ITV News Washington Producer

President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday to discuss the United States' intervention in Syria.

On Friday morning, President Trump directed US military forces in the Mediterranean Sea to strike the Shayrat military airfield in Syria.

The site was targeted because US intelligence indicated Syrian military forces operating from the airfield were responsible for the deadly chemical weapons attack on civilians in southern Idlib Province days before.

During their calls on Monday, the White House said Mrs May and Chancellor Merkel expressed support for the US action and agreed with President Trump on the importance of "holding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accountable".

The statement said President Trump's British and German counterparts agreed to stay in touch regarding Syria and other "international issues of mutual concern".