  • STV
  • MySTV

North Korea warns it is 'ready for war' with the US

ITV

Pyongyang criticises Washington's 'reckless' decision to send warship into nearby waters.

North Korea said it was willing and ready to react to US provocation.
North Korea said it was willing and ready to react to US provocation. AP

North Korea has warned that it is ready to fight a war with the US as it criticised the "reckless" decision to send battleships into nearby waters.

Pyongyang criticised the "outrageous" and "foolish" actions of Washington after it deployed the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and its battle group to the region for annual war games with the rogue state's neighbour South Korea.

Foreign ministry officials said they were "ready to react to any kind of war that the US wants" according to reports on state television.

"We will hold the US wholly accountable for the catastrophic consequences to be entailed by its outrageous actions," added the ministry in a statement to the Korean Central News Agency.

It comes as US troops team up with South Korean forces for their annual joint training - which the North views as a dress rehearsal for invasion.

A US Navy fighter jet takes off from the deck of the USS Carl Vinson.
A US Navy fighter jet takes off from the deck of the USS Carl Vinson. AP

Tensions on the peninsula have been raised by the North's continued nuclear missile tests in violation of a UN resolution and increasingly combative US administration under Donald Trump.

The deployment of USS Carl Vinson to South China Sea is just one of several high-profile displays of US power in the region.

Donald Trump has said that the United States will act alone to eliminate the nuclear threat from North Korea if needs be.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also recently warned that any nation which violates international laws can expect a response in comments seemingly targeted at North Korea.

"If you violate international agreements, if you fail to live up to commitments, if you become a threat to others, at some point a response is likely to be undertaken," Mr Tillerson told ABC's This Week.

North Korea views the annual war games between the South and the US as a gross provocation.
North Korea views the annual war games between the South and the US as a gross provocation. AP

That threat may be taken more seriously after the US staged an air strike on Syria in response to its alleged use of banned chemical weapons.

"The Trump administration is foolish enough to deploy one strategic striking means after another in South Korea," said a television news reader in the deeply isolated North Korean state.

"They are trumpeting about peace by force of arms,but North Korea remains unfazed."

President Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, described the decision to send the carrier group as "prudent."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.