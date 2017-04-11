Terror suspect admits fatal lorry attack in Stockholm
Rakhmat Akilov from Uzbekistan appeared at a custody hearing in the Swedish capital.
The main suspect in the Stockholm lorry attack has admitted to carrying out a terror crime, his defence lawyer said.
Rakhmat Akilov admitted responsibility for the attack at a custody hearing in the Swedish capital.
Four people died in Friday's crash, two Swedes, a Belgian and Chris Bevington, 41-year-old British man.
Some 15 people were also injured, many seriously.
On Saturday, police confirmed the suspect of the crash is a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.
The man's name was later confirmed by court documents as Rakhmat Akilov.
Akilov was identified as a man police were "particularly interested in" after being arrested "in the vicinity" of the crash site, Stockholm police's Jan Evensson confirmed.
Evensson added that the man was spotted by a police patrol in Marsta, a northern Stockholm suburb close to the city's international airport, and was in a police photo released earlier Friday wearing a greenish hood at the top of an escalator.