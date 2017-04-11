Four children killed playing with mortar in Afghanistan

Another six youngsters were injured in the blast in Kunduz province.

Ten children died or were wounded after they started to play with the mortar. AP

Four children were killed after they began playing with an unexploded mortar round which blew up during their game, an Afghan official has reported.

Another six children were injured in the blast in a remote region in Kunduz province, north of Kabul, said police spokesman Mafuz Akbari.

He said accident took place in an area under the control of the Taliban.

Afghanistan is littered with unexploded munitions left over from decades of war.

Together with roadside bombs they kill or wound an estimated 140 people in the country each month.